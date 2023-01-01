SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.95 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $51.95 million and $1.70 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,147,035,625 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,147,035,625.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04549842 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,806,017.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

