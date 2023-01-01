Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Given a $0.75 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a $0.75 price objective on Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SYTA opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Siyata Mobile has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $2.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 136.92% and a negative net margin of 232.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Siyata Mobile will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYTA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

