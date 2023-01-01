Skinvisible, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKVI) Short Interest Down 40.5% in December

Skinvisible, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKVI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Skinvisible Price Performance

Shares of Skinvisible stock remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. Skinvisible has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.31.

Skinvisible (OTCMKTS:SKVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Skinvisible Company Profile

Skinvisible, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of topical, transdermal, and mucosal polymer-based delivery system technologies and formulations for use in pharmaceutical, over the counter, personal skincare, and cosmetic arenas. Its non-dermatological formulations offer solutions for women's health, pain management, and other markets.

