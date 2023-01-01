Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $405,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% during the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.9% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 54,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $163.47.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

