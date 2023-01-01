Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the November 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SND. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Smart Sand from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.
Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $71.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.
