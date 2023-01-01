SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 966,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.24. The stock had a trading volume of 221,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,920. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.98. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $94.37.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.