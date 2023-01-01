Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the November 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Spectra7 Microsystems Trading Down 9.9 %

OTCMKTS:SPVNF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,129. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

