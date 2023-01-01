Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the November 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Trading Down 9.9 %
OTCMKTS:SPVNF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,129. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.15.
Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile
