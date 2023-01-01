Stacks (STX) Trading Down 10% This Week

Stacks (STX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a market capitalization of $219.47 million and $3.95 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007615 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00461870 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $488.14 or 0.02952080 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stacks is stacks.co. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stacks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

