Starname Price Tops $0.0028 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. Starname has a market cap of $263,696.85 and $718.15 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starname coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Starname has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Starname’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official website is starname.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

