Status Price Hits $0.0188 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $73.54 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Status Profile

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01860983 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $2,262,047.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

