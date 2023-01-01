StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Down 22.2% in December

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
StealthGas Stock Up 1.9 %
GASS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 49,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,383. The company has a market cap of $102.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $4.18.
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $28.11 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.
