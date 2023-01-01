Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Hits $61.82 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $61.82 million and $2.60 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,619.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000424 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00427497 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021141 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.57 or 0.00893975 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00094864 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97.34 or 0.00585720 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006020 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00249875 BTC.
Steem Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 423,438,337 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.