StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,700 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other StepStone Group news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder James Lim sold 436,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $13,158,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,913,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,661,079.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $746,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,612 shares of company stock worth $14,148,577 in the last ninety days. 20.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in StepStone Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,545,000 after buying an additional 460,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in StepStone Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,793,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,461,000 after buying an additional 61,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in StepStone Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,071,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,983,000 after buying an additional 211,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in StepStone Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,921,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,573,000 after buying an additional 189,267 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in StepStone Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after buying an additional 939,445 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

StepStone Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 282,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,207. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on STEP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

