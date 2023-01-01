StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 11.5 %

ADMP stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

