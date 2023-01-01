StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 11.5 %
ADMP stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.