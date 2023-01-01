StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of BYFC opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 million, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.78.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter.
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
