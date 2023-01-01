StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of BYFC opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 million, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth $64,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadway Financial in the second quarter worth $160,000. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

