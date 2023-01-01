StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Insignia Systems from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insignia Systems Stock Performance

Insignia Systems stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.86. Insignia Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insignia Systems ( NASDAQ:ISIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 171.30% and a net margin of 52.11%. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Insignia Systems in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

