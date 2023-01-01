StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.90 million, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.83. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

See Also

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

