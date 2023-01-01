StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rubicon Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Rubicon Technology Trading Up 33.8 %

RBCN opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Rubicon Technology has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

