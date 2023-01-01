StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

SPCB stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

