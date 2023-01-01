StockNews.com Upgrades LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

LXU stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.62. LSB Industries has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $27.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $184.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.65 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 44.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that LSB Industries will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $207,547,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,672,500 shares in the company, valued at $21,725,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 104,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 61,716 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 167,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 84,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

