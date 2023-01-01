Streakk (STKK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.68 Billion

Streakk (STKK) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Streakk token can now be bought for approximately $367.82 or 0.02217962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and $162,733.37 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Streakk has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Streakk Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 358.33004777 USD and is up 10.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $460,170.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

