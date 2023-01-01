Streamr (DATA) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Streamr (DATA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can now be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $17.39 million and $761,388.40 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

