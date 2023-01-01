Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $281,408.51 and $40.63 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00084572 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

