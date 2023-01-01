Substratum (SUB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.18

Substratum (SUB) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $277,653.39 and approximately $4.18 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00084572 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

