Suku (SUKU) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $469,856.21

Suku (SUKU) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Suku has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $469,856.21 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku token can currently be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Suku has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Suku Profile

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

