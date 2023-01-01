Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in December

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,241,500 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 1,063,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,138.3 days.

Sumitomo Pharma Price Performance

DNPUF remained flat at $7.40 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. Sumitomo Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

About Sumitomo Pharma

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

