Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Short Interest Up 18.9% in December

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SMMF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.89. 12,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $318.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.37.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Summit Financial Group to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

