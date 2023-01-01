Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 101 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 110 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SVNLY stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

