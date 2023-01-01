Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives $551.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $551.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCMWY shares. HSBC raised shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 670 to CHF 674 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swisscom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Swisscom Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Swisscom stock opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86. The company has a market cap of $284.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.24. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $61.42.

About Swisscom

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.