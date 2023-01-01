Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives $551.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $551.33.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCMWY shares. HSBC raised shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 670 to CHF 674 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swisscom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.
Swisscom Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Swisscom stock opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86. The company has a market cap of $284.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.24. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $61.42.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
