Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,900 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the November 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Swvl

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWVL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swvl during the third quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swvl during the third quarter worth $43,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swvl during the third quarter worth $6,985,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Swvl by 370.4% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,138,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 896,213 shares during the period. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWVL shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Swvl in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Swvl in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Swvl in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Swvl Trading Up 29.9 %

Swvl Company Profile

SWVL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 37,976,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,239. Swvl has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

(Get Rating)

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

