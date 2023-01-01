Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,900 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the November 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWVL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swvl during the third quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swvl during the third quarter worth $43,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swvl during the third quarter worth $6,985,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Swvl by 370.4% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,138,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 896,213 shares during the period. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWVL shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Swvl in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Swvl in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Swvl in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.
Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.
