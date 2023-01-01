Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.28-$10.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.78 billion-$5.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.68 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.48-$2.53 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Synopsys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $420.55.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $319.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.88. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

