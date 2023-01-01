Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,058 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

TGT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,391,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,603. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.16. The company has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

