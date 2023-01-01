Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 874,300 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
In related news, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,280.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,280.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 6,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $121,506.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,197.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,331 shares of company stock valued at $832,785. Corporate insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,702. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $390.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.14. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a negative net margin of 324.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
