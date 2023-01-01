Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 874,300 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,280.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,280.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 6,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $121,506.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,197.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,331 shares of company stock valued at $832,785. Corporate insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 221.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $547,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,702. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $390.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.14. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a negative net margin of 324.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

