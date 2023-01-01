Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. 784,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,351. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.01 million, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. Taseko Mines had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Taseko Mines by 57.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Taseko Mines by 923.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,766 shares during the period. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

