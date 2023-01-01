Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Short Interest Update

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,545,700 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 9,195,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,711,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Tencent Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Tencent stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29. Tencent has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Get Tencent alerts:

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 32.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Tencent

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCEHY shares. KGI Securities cut Tencent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tencent from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.50.

(Get Rating)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.