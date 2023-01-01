Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Short Interest Update

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,545,700 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 9,195,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,711,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Tencent Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of Tencent stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29. Tencent has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $63.00.
Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 32.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Tencent
Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tencent (TCEHY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.