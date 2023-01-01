Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of -0.71. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $10.25.

Insider Activity

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc bought 758,620 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $5,499,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,340,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,466,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Biosciences Fund V. L.P. Lav sold 1,500,000 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc purchased 758,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,499,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,340,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,466,537. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TERN. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Featured Articles

