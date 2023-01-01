Terra Classic (LUNC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $889.20 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $889.20 million and $91.32 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007715 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00027558 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004313 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002511 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000946 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007408 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000051 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,872,179,411,105 coins and its circulating supply is 6,013,455,007,475 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
