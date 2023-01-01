TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.12 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $197.27 million and $5.12 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00065011 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00056672 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001055 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023954 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007606 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001520 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003268 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000191 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,218,121 coins and its circulating supply is 9,803,217,469 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.