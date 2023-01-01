TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $128.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of TFII opened at $100.24 on Friday. TFI International has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $112.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.50.

TFI International Increases Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. TFI International had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 33.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in TFI International during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of TFI International by 94.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.