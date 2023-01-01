The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,202 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 9.8% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

NYSE:BA opened at $190.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.78. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

