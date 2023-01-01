The Debt Box (DEBT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.88 Million

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. The Debt Box has a total market capitalization of $688.06 million and $1.88 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Debt Box token can currently be bought for approximately $17.93 or 0.00108219 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, The Debt Box has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About The Debt Box

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Debt Box should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

