The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.2% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.94. 1,035,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,450. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

