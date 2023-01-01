The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is CMH Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

CMH Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,436 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up 2.6% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 217.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trade Desk Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ TTD opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,241.50, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.75.
Trade Desk Company Profile
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
