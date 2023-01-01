Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $188.14 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00064933 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00056427 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001045 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023762 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007509 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001501 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000221 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003280 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000121 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.
