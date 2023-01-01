Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Price Performance

NASDAQ THCPW remained flat at $0.19 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 238,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 42,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the first quarter worth approximately $2,942,000.

