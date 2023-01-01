Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Touchstone Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Touchstone Bankshares Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TSBA opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.52. Touchstone Bankshares has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28.

Get Touchstone Bankshares alerts:

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, business term, operating capital, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.