TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,400 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 986,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 427,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $4,095,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:TRTX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.79. 461,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,728. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 177.12 and a quick ratio of 177.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -110.34%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

