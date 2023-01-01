TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives $693.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $693.67.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,355. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDG opened at $629.65 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $684.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $607.26 and a 200 day moving average of $587.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

