TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Short Interest Update

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,502.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $166,333.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,642,006.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,502.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,463 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,292 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransMedics Group Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

TransMedics Group stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.72. 195,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,824. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 1.61. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $64.36.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. Research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Stories

