Tribe Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $91.43 million and $815,607.28 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tribe has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tribe

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

